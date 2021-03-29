VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $245,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.18. 897,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $14,655,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

