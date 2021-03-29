Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.33. 222,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.