VerusCoin Market Cap Reaches $47.43 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $47.43 million and $20,904.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00217659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029516 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,448,197 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

