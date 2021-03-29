Vesper (VSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.90 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Vesper has a total market cap of $147.90 million and $11.97 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vesper has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $65.96 or 0.00114892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00219494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.95 or 0.00966695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029558 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,242,348 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

