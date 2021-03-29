Viacoin Price Tops $1.33 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $30.72 million and $2.73 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 60.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00338660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003996 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,739 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

