ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 2.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. 4,528,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,497,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

