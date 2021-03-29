ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.