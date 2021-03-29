ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Gap Up to $49.51

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.51, but opened at $52.75. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 18,138 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ViacomCBS by 54.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

