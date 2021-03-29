Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of DSP opened at $45.39 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

