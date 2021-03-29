VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $17.40 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. VIBE has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $476,575.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

