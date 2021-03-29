Vid Price Down 53.2% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $91,679.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,741,820 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.