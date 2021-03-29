VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $1.24

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $61.33 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

