VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

