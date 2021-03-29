VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.18. The company has a market capitalization of £815.28 million and a PE ratio of 274.67.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.