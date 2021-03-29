VINchain (VIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324,839.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $324,839.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.