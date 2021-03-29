Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 659.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

