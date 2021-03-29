Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

LAMR opened at $94.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

