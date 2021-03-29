Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.14 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

LGIH stock opened at $151.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $151.81.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

