Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,200 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 112,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.81 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

