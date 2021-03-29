Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,300 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 161,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 581,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

