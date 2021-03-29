Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 10.9% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $117,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $214.78. The company had a trading volume of 200,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $419.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

