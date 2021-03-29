Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

V traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $214.43. 199,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

