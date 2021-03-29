Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $120.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.