Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,782.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 286,733 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.