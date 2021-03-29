Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 1,256,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

