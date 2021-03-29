Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 1,256,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30.
In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
