VITE Market Capitalization Achieves $69.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. VITE has a market cap of $69.12 million and $37.88 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059562 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,216,140 coins and its circulating supply is 478,645,030 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

