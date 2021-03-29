Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter Sells 103,842 Shares

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 103,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,033,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VZIO stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. 1,400,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,130. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Vizio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

