Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €284.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €284.00 ($334.12) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €218.94 ($257.57).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €228.00 ($268.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €184.97 and a 200-day moving average of €155.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.