Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VWAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

