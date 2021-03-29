Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 297,303 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1,147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,303 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,079. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

