Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 598,734 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 422.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,734 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Futu worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $16.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 318,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,362. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

