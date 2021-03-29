Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 553,311 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. 45,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,152. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.