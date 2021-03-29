Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 646,943 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of K traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,135. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

