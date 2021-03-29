Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,603 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,399,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $17.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.05. 52,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.28 and its 200-day moving average is $459.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $213.29 and a 52 week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

