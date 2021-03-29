Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 81,480 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,444 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of First Solar worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Solar by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.15. 43,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,890. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.