Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $48,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 275,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $149,000,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $7.88 on Monday, reaching $515.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

