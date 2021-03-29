Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,045.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,777.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.