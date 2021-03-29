Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $76,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.17. 171,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.08. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

