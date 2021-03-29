Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $34.62 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,993 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 923,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,425,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

