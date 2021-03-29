Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,335 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FOX worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

FOXA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 419,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

