Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $39.47 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.00.

MTD stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,614. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $611.82 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

