Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,079 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

