Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,079 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHKP traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
