Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $43.05 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $43,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.62. 83,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -360.18 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $251.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average is $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

