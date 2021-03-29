Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $51.50 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 265,351 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $51,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

FCX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 764,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,100,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

