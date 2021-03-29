Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $73.90 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 322,582 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Boeing worth $73,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.95. 578,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

