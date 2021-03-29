Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,613 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 0.7% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pinterest worth $81,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,117,542 shares of company stock worth $83,855,865 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $69.18. 257,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

