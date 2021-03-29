Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 365.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of SunPower worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

