Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $46.70 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 751,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,700,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

