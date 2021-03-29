Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $48.28 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.56 on Monday, hitting $2,054.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,075.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,784.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

