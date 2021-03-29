Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.10.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The stock has a market cap of $830.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

